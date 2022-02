In a show of support, members of Congress recently visited Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as tensions escalate with Russia. Republican Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee, who was part of that congressional delegation, joined CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the situation.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.