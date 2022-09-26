Congress earns its highest rating of the year — but 77% still disapprove: poll

A new survey shows more Americans approve of Congress than at any point so far this year — but 77% still give the legislative body a thumbs-down.

The standing of Congress, which returns to work Tuesday with three days to avert a government shutdown, has improved seven percentage points from a low approval rating of 16% in June, according to the Gallup poll released Monday.

The increase has been fueled by Democrats, whose aggregate approval of the legislative branch jumped 14 percentage points from 25% in June/July to 39% in August/September.

By contrast, Republicans’ aggregate approval rating for Congress fell one percentage point, from 7% in June/July to 6% in August/September. Independents’ approval rating inched up to 22% in August/September, up four percentage points from June/July.

The increase also follows passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and legislation meant to boost America’s semiconductor sector.

Despite the improvement, Congress’ approval rating is still well below its high during the Biden administration of 36%, recorded in March 2021.

With almost six weeks to go before the midterm elections, Americans appear divided over which party they want to control Congress for the next two years.

Congress has received a brand new approval rating of 23% after Democrats managed to pass two major pieces of legislation. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans’ aggregate approval rating for Congress fell one percentage point. House Television via AP

The increase also follows passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and legislation meant to boost America’s semiconductor sector. Brian Stukes/Getty Images for Protect Our Care

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released Sunday found that if the election for the House were held now, 47% of registered voters would pick the Republican candidate compared to 46% who would select the Democrat.

Republicans need to win a net of five House seats to regain control of the lower chamber for the first time since 2018.

The Gallup poll surveyed 812 adults between Sept. 1 and 16.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.