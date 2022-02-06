Confrontation between coach James Borrego and James Bouknight

Rookie guard James Bouknight appeared to get into an argument with Borrego on the bench at the end of the third quarter and had to be held back. Bouknight was sent back to the locker room and did not return to the bench during the fourth quarter. “Obviously, we were a little frustrated in the third quarter, early fourth,” Borrego said. “We got a little emotional there. Beyond that, I’ll leave it there.”

Source: Charlotte Observer

Miles Bridges and LaMelo both said the team is like a bunch of brothers and insisted they will stick together. Miles said he’s spoken with James Bouknight about the lack of playing time and explained how he went through it as did LaMelo. And LaMelo won rookie of the year. – 10:00 PM

James Borrego on the bench spat with James Bouknight after the third quarter: “Obviously, we were all frustrated, all of us, in the third quarter, early fourth, and it got a little emotional there. Beyond that. I’ll leave it there.” pic.twitter.com/ZvOo1qqoIF – 9:58 PM

When asked did the disagreement have to do with playing time, Borrego said he understood Bouknight’s frustration. “He obviously wants to play,” Borrego said. “I get that. He’s a kid we believe in, we trust in. We’re going to try to find more minutes for him, more time.” -via Charlotte Observer / February 6, 2022

Doug Branson: Dunno what was said but here’s video of the incident between James Bouknight and Hornets HC James Borrego. -via Twitter / February 6, 2022

