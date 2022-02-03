Concept Artist Donna Cline For Lifetime Achievement Award – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Art Directors Guild has sketched out a career honor for Donna Cline. The concept artist whose credits include Bones, Chicago Med and The Big Bang Theory will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Illustrators and Matte Artists at the 26th annual ADG Awards.

Bones alum Tamara Taylor will present the prize during the guild’s in-person ceremony on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. See the 2022 ADG Awards nominations here.

Cline is a storyboard artist and illustrator unlike any other who came to TV and motion pictures with a career as a forensic artist as well as a medical and scientific adviser. Her work includes facial recognition from the skulls of unknown deceased, composite drawings of suspects, medical illustrations and cadaver dissection and visuals for courtroom presentations.

She was the science adviser for all 12 seasons Fox’s Bones, and her TV work also includes And the Band Played On and The X-Files. Cline works closely with a show’s writers on every script after getting an outline several weeks ahead of filming. She starts “researching every detail in terms of forensics and anatomy.” Later, she meets with the people who lead departments such as makeup, visual effects and wardrobe to work out details.

Her 60-plus movie credits include Outbreak, Tombstone, The Flintstones, Deep Blue Sea, Hocus Pocus, George of the Jungle, Mulholland Falls and Red Dragon.

“In addition to being an amazing storyboard and concept illustration artist, [Cline] holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, was a forensic artist for major law enforcement agencies and a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years,” said Tim Wilcox, ADG Illustrators & Matte Artist Council Chair. “This multi-faceted career has allowed Donna to provide many forms of art and research to the film and television projects as the technical adviser on productions.”

