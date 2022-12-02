Con Artist David Bloom Docuseries & Podcast In The Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: David Peter Bloom was a Wall Street whiz kid convicted of securities fraud for defrauding investors of almost $15M and earlier this summer was arrested on suspicion of 12 counts of grand theft in LA for a scheme run out of Hollywood hipster dive bar Frolic Room that entangled The Hills star Caroline D’Amore.

It’s just the kind of story that you can imagine as a docuseries and a podcast.

Enter former Evolution Media boss Alex Baskin and Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media, which are prepping both.

Baskin and Rosen are developing King Con: The Whiz Kid (w/t) to track Bloom’s decades of deceit, shedding light on previously unknown scams and victims, as well as the high-profile ruses that landed Bloom behind bars and in the press.

First up is the podcast, which will be narrated by Caroline D’Amore, who starred in MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, who recently revealed her own experience with Bloom, which involved him impersonating the president of a major grocery store franchise as part of his elaborate scheme.

The childhood friend of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, who founded pasta sauce company Pizza Girl, revealed the details of her dealings with Bloom on Instagram earlier this month.

D’Amore will serve as a producer on the podcast, while Rosen and Baskin will executive produce alongside veteran “con hunter” Johnathan Walton, host and exec producer of AYR’s Queen of the Con.

Rosen and Baskin are also developing the project as a non-fiction television series.

Baskin has exec produced series such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules and previously ran MGM’s Evolution Media, before leaving in the summer.

“When it comes to con men, David Bloom is in a league of his own,” said Rosen. “With Alex and Johnathan onboard, and Caroline taking centerstage armed with heaps of personal evidence and access, we feel uniquely equipped to peel back the layers on Bloom’s ridiculously long list of misdeeds.”

Baskin added, “This is a story that needs to be told. It’s compelling and cautionary at the same time, and I couldn’t be more proud to work with this team to bring attention, awareness and justice to this matter.”

D’Amore said, “This is a deeply personal mission for me. Since posting about David, I’ve heard from so many other people who were scammed by him, as well as victims of similar cons. In sharing my experience and the accounts of others, I’m hopeful that we can help prevent future targets from falling into the same trap.”