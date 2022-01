Computer scientist Amit Sahai, PhD, is asked to explain the concept of zero-knowledge proofs to 5 different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert. Using a variety of techniques, Amit breaks down what zero-knowledge proofs are and why its so exciting in the world of cryptography. Amit Sahai, PhD, is a professor of computer science at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.