Composite Structural Material Kits Market is Projected to Reach US$ 476 million in 2027

The global composite structural material kits market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12% over the next five years to reach an estimated market value of US$ 476 million in 2027, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the composite structural material kits market report, the performance of major demand generators, such as aerospace, marine, and automotive, greatly influences the demand for composite structural materials and their kitting products.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Composite Structural Material Kits Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Material Type – Preform, Prepreg, and Others

Process Type – Compression Molding, Prepreg Layup, Resin Infusion, and Others

End-Use Industry Type – Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, and Others

Region – Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Composite Structural Material Kits Market Insights

Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of structural kits over the next five years and is also likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period too, driven by a host of factors including an expected recovery in aircraft production, increasing penetration of composites in the modern aircraft programs, increasing preference of kits, high dominance of prepreg materials in the aerospace composites; and growing demand for the automation in the manufacturing processes.

Based on material type, preform is estimated to lead the market and is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period too. Preforms are tailor-made kits designed as per the customers’ specifications. The aerospace industry is the biggest user of preforms.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. The region has been the pioneer in the advanced composites industry with the presence of several small to large-sized OEMs, molders, kit suppliers, and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, driving the region’s share significantly.

COVID-19 Impact on the Composite Structural Material Kits Market

The pandemic almost devastated the demand for structural kits with the market declining over 25% in the year 2020. The industry was anticipating a record recovery in 2021; however, the demand remained plateau in 2021, due to continuous troubling water, especially in the aerospace industry.

Who are the Top Market Players?

Unlike other composite markets, the kits market for structural materials is quite different concerning the competitive landscape. Here, most players are offering kits/tailor-made products of one or a maximum of two types. For instance, companies engaged in preform business are not offering kitting solutions for prepreg and SMCs and vice versa. The following are some of the key players in the composite structural material kits market:

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Composite Structural Material Kits Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

