‘Completely nude’ middle school teacher seen ‘thrusting’ near apartment, Florida cops say

A middle school teacher was arrested after a woman reported seeing him walking around naked outside of an apartment complex, according to a Florida affidavit.

A neighbor told officers that, while looking out of the window of her upstairs apartment, she saw the man walking with no shirt and his pants pulled down to his knees, according to the affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. She said she watched the man walk around the apartment complex in Palm Harbor, disappear for a short time and them return to the parking lot “completely nude,” the affidavit says.

Officers later watched video taken by a neighbor just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 that showed the man walking around the apartment complex, “rubbing” himself on a stair railing and “thrusting” against a pillar, the affidavit says.

When officers asked him why he had been behaving that way, he said, “I cannot explain it,” according to the affidavit.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 and faces one count of “exposure of sexual organs,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was released on a $150 bond on Oct. 28.

The man, who is 39, is listed as a teacher at Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor is about 25 miles northwest of Tampa.

Pinellas County Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Oct. 28.

Carwise Middle School serves grades 6-8 and enrolls around 1,241 students, according to U.S. News & World Report.

