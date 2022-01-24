Damon Albarn, Taylor Swift (Photos: Getty Images)

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has worked with everyone from Snoop Dogg to the Cure’s Robert Smith in his animated band Gorillaz, but suffice to say he won’t be working with Taylor Swift any time soon. Swift has taken to Twitter to blast Albarn, after the Britpop icon claimed that Swift, a two-time Album of the Year Grammy-winner, “doesn’t write her own songs.”

In a new Los Angeles Times Q&A titled “For Damon Albarn, modern life is still pretty much rubbish” (a play on the title of Blur’s 1993 sophomore album), the 53-year-old Albarn was promoting his Jan. 24 performance of his new orchestral solo album, The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, at L.A.’s Disney Hall. Discussing how musicians “can’t hide behind anything” when playing only piano, he bashed most current recording artists as relying mainly on “sound and attitude.” When L.A. Times interviewer Mikael Wood then cited Swift as a modern example of an “excellent songwriter,” Albarn balked.

Wood then clarified that Swift co-writes many of her hits, to which self-described “traditionalist” Albarn retorted, “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Albarn went on to praise the “exceptional” Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas as “really interesting” songwriters (“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd”), and pointed out that some of the all-time greatest singers, like Ella Fitzgerald, actually “never wrote a song in [their] life.” But his anti-Swift comments quickly went viral — and Swift took notice and counter-attacked.

“@Damonalbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” Swift posted Monday afternoon.

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” she added sarcastically.

Producer and fun./Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff — who worked on Swift’s recent albums Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore, and has also collaborated with Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and St. Vincent — jumped in to defend his friend, tweeting, “I’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in.” He also suggested that Albarn “shut the f***k up.”

As of this writing, Albarn has not responded to Swift or Antonoff’s furious tweets, and his publicist did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment. Albarn, who is currently in Los Angeles working on a Gorillaz film project for Netflix, released The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows last November. Swift’s latest release is the “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her 2012 album Red — on which she has writing credit for all 16 tracks, and sole credit on nine of those tracks.

