Complete look at every Regional

The NCAA Baseball Tournament is set.

All 64 schools were announced Monday after the 16 hosting sites were announced on Sunday. Tennessee, unsurprisingly, was the No. 1 overall seed and they’ll be matched up with, Super Regional-wise, opposite No. 16 Georgia Southern, which hosts for the first time ever.

Arkansas was tabbed as 2-seed in the Stillwater Regional. The Razorbacks will play Grand Canyon in their first game. GCU was a moderate surprise as an at-large selection, beating out North Carolina State, a team that made the College World Series last year after knocking out the Diamond Hogs in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Nine teams from the SEC were taken with Ole Miss being one of the last four in, as well. The ACC, the other conference largely considered with the SEC as the best in the nation, also had nine teams selected.

The NCAA Tournament begins on the weekend. Here’s a look at the complete Regional lineup.

1. Tennessee (Knoxville Regional)

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello is seen in the dugout during Tennessee baseball’s opener at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Friday, Feb. 18 2022.

Tennessee (SEC) Georgia Tech (ACC) Campbell (Big South) Alabama State (SWAC)

16. Georgia Southern (Statesboro Regional)

Georgia Southern player Noah Ledford competes in an NCAA baseball game against Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) Notre Dame (ACC) Texas Tech (Big 12) North Carolina-Greensboro (Southern)

9. Texas (Austin Regional)

Texas pitcher Pete Hansen (33) throws the ball during the game against Kansas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022.

Texas (Big 12) DBU Louisiana Tech Air Force (Mountain West)

9. East Carolina (Greenville Regional)

East Carolina’s Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (30) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

East Carolina (American) Virginia (ACC) Coastal Carolina Coppin State (MEAC)

5. Texas A&M (College Station Regional)

Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer (35) pitches against Vanderbilt during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Texas A&M (SEC) Texas Christian (Big 12) Louisiana (Sun Belt) Oral Roberts (Summit)

12. Louisville (Louisville Regional)

Louisville’s Dalton Rushing gets a single against Virginia in the last game of the regular season.May 21, 2022

Louisville (ACC) Oregon (PAC-12) Michigan (Big Ten) Southeast Missouri State (Ohio Valley)

13. Florida (Gainesville Regional)

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore (1) can’t make a tag in time to stop Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) from sliding safely into second with a double in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Florida (SEC) Oklahoma (Big 12) Liberty (Atlantic Sun) Central Michigan (MAC)

4. Virginia Tech (Blacksburg Regional)

Virginia Tech’s Tanner Schobel (8) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Virginia Tech (ACC) Gonzaga (West Coast) Columbia (Ivy) Wright State (Horizon)

2. Stanford (Stanford Regional)

May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with Kody Huff (25) after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.

Stanford (PAC-12) Texas State (Sun Belt) California-Santa Barbara (Big West) Binghamton (America East)

15. Maryland (College Park Regional)

Maryland’s Chris Alleyne slides across home plate during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Maryland (Big Ten) Wake Forest (ACC) Connecticut (Big East) Long Island (Northeast)

10. North Carolina (Chapel Hill Regional)

North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt celebrates hit two-run home run against the NC State during the first inning in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

North Carolina (ACC) Georgia (SEC) Virginia Commonwealth (Atlantic 10) Hofstra (Colonial)

7. Oklahoma State (Stillwater Regional)

Oklahoma State’s Jake Thompson (17) scores in the fifth inning during the college baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at O’Brate Stadium at Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April, 8, 2022.

Oklahoma State (Big 12) Arkansas (SEC) Grand Canyon (WAC) Missouri State (Missouri Valley)

6. Miami (Coral Gables Regional)

Miami’s Adrian Del Castillo plays against Florida State in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Miami (ACC) Arizona (PAC-12) Ole Miss (SEC) Canisius (MAAC)

11. Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)

Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) runs during an NCAA baseball game against North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Southern Miss (Conference USA) LSU (SEC) Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun) Army (Patriot)

14. Auburn (Auburn Regional)

Auburn infielder Blake Rambusch (1) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Auburn (SEC) UCLA (PAC-12) Florida State (ACC) Southeast Louisiana (Southland)

3. Oregon State (Corvallis Regional)

Oregon State’s Jacob Melton runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against UC Irvine on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon State (PAC-12) Vanderbilt (SEC) San Diego (West Coast) New Mexico State (WAC)

