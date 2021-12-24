Complete college football bowl schedule, results for the 2021 season

The college football regular season is over, but there still is an elongated bowl campaign that will wrap up 2021.
A total of 43 postseason games in the Football Bowl Subdivision are set to take place in December and January. The action kicks off Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl. One day later, there are six games scheduled across the country.
The College Football Playoff semifinals will be held on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The national championship game will wrap up the bowl season extravaganza on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis
A rundown of all the games. Note all times are ET.
Dec. 17 – Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Dec. 17 – Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Dec. 18 – Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38
Dec. 18 – New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 31, Texas-El Paso 24
Dec. 18 – Independence Bowl: Alabama-Birmingham 31, Brigham Young 28
Dec. 18 – LendingTree Bowl: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Dec. 18 – LA Bowl: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Dec. 18 – New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Marshall 21
Dec. 20 – Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Dec. 21 – Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Dec. 21 – Frisco Bowl: San Diego State 38, Texas-San Antonio 24
Dec. 22 – Armed Forces Bowl: Army 24, Missouri 22
Dec. 23 – Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Dec. 23 – Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida 29, Florida 17
Dec. 24 – Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Memphis, canceled
Dec. 25 – Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 – Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Dec. 27 – Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 28 – Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. Houston, ESPN, noon
Dec. 28 – First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 28 – Holiday Bowl: North Carolina State vs. UCLA, Fox, 8 p.m.
Dec. 28 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Dec. 29 – Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 30 – Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Dec. 30 – Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 – Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 – Gator Bowl:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Dec. 31 – Sun Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Washington State, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 – Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 – Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 – Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State, ESPN2, noon
Jan. 1 – Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, ABC, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 4 – Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Jan. 10 – College Football Playoff championship game: Semifinal winners, ESPN, 8 p.m.
