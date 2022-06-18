Competitor in Curry wanted to show Durant what he left

BOSTON — While celebrating on the Celtics’ home court with the Larry O’Brien trophy, to a man the Golden State Warriors were happy to tell you they were fueled by the people who told them their dynasty ended in 2019 when injuries hit hard and soon after Kevin Durant bolted for Brooklyn.

“This one hits different for sure, just knowing what the last three years have meant, what it’s been like from injuries to changing of the guard in the rosters,” Stephen Curry said.

Draymond Green was more direct — as is his way. He said there was a part of Curry that wanted to show Durant what he left. Via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“There’s always things you want to prove. Ultimately, when Kevin came here, the main person who has to sign off on that is Steph. So to open your door, to open your arms and accept someone with open arms, and it goes great and it’s short-lived, it’s a slap in the face.” Green corrected himself. “Not necessarily a slap in the face, when someone chooses to do something else. But a slap in the face like, ‘I opened my home to you. I brought you into this. I made you a part of this. I wanted you to be a part of this until we couldn’t do it no more. Then when you wanna do something else.’ No hard feelings, no ill will, want you to do great no matter what. It’s a brotherhood. “But … you’re a competitor and the competitor in you is going to want to prove you wrong, want to show you that you made a mistake.”

There was a motivation for Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson to win a fourth ring, and a second without Durant, to help cement their legacies. The Durant-era Warriors were one of the greatest teams ever assembled, an almost unassailable juggernaut that felt light years ahead of the league (until injuries broke them down). Those banners are never coming down and those teams deservingly will be legends.

The Warriors still in the Bay Area wanted to prove they could win without KD. They did just that and proved doubters everywhere wrong.

Having had the feeling of being back on top, now they want one more.

