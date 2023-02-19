Companies Are Getting More Confident About Profits. What It Means for Stocks.

Companies Are Getting More Confident About Profits. What It Means for Stocks.

by

Companies are just beginning to get more confident in their profit outlooks, although the stock market has a lot to sort through before it is likely to stage any substantial rally. 

Still, the signs of optimism represent a positive shift. Over the past year, analysts’ average forecast for 2023 earnings from

S&P 500


companies has dropped by just over 10%, according to FactSet. That is partly because Wall Street sees a multitude of challenges, and partly because companies across the board have lowered their forecasts for profits.