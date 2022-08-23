‘Community’ Movie Is Outlined and Being Pitched, Dan Harmon Confirms

Ever since the show’s sixth and final season in 2015, fans of “Community” have been longing for a movie, an idea that has been teased for over eight years. On Monday, however, series creator Dan Harmon offered the most concrete update yet on the project.

“There is an outline for it,” Harmon told Newsweek. “There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.”

Harmon was hesitant to continue riling fans up, though, adding: “That’s probably enough that’ll make people mad when [there’s nothing] a year from now. It still doesn’t mean there’s going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one.”

“The fan that Instagrams every day about ‘Community,’ how can you tell them, ‘Yes, it’s definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now’ — which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot,” Harmon continued. “It just feels like psychological torture, from a fan’s perspective, to keep looking into the backseat of a station wagon and saying, ‘Who wants McDonald’s?’ And to just keep driving down the freeway. I don’t want to be guilty of causing that sensation. It just takes so long sometimes.”

Harmon and producers first introduced the idea of a “Community” movie before the show’s sixth season aired on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen. (The first five seasons of the series aired on NBC before the network canceled it.) The final episode of “Community” ended with a title card that read, “…And a movie,” prompting the popular hashtag #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. While the film is yet to be greenlit, Harmon is confident that the “Community” movie is a “matter of when,” not “if.”

During a virtual reunion, table read and Q&A in 2020, the entire cast — including Donald Glover — affirmed their interest in doing a movie. Your move, Hollywood!

