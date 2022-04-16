Commodities Are Hot Right Now. But the Party May Be Over.

Text size





Prices for industrial commodities such as copper wire have taken off.

Investors have piled into commodities, sending their prices soaring, but the good times may be more or less over for now.

Fund managers’ portfolios are the most weighted toward commodities since at least 2006, the starting point of a series of surveys conducted by





Bank of America

.

The latest results, disclosed this week, show a net 38% of investors surveyed are overweight commodities. The second-highest was a tick above 30% earlier this year.