Commentary: Another step on the way to March

At the end of the year, the only thing people are going to remember about it is that Missouri vs Vanderbilt is that Missouri won.

The Tigers didn’t have their best day of the season on Saturday. For much of an 85-79 win over Vanderbilt, they looked quite a bit more like the team that played the second half of a 74-68 loss to Arkansas than the one that had beat Kentucky and Illinois and raced to a 25-8 lead over the Razorbacks. But they won.

Style points don’t exist in college hoops. When your job is to pare 363 teams down to 68, things like “remember that Saturday in January where it looked like they might lose to Vandy” don’t get brought up. Missouri won and nothing else matters. It was a gut-check, but the Tigers displayed the requisite amount of intestinal fortitude.

“It was absent in Fayetteville,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “A one possession game that could have easily gone to overtime, no different than our game previously went. I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes.”

That’s not to say Saturday’s game revealed no warts or accentuated no concerns. Missouri was pounded on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 46-27. That comes on the heels of a 40-23 deficit to Arkansas. The Commodores missed 35 shots and rebounded 15 of the leading to 17 second chance points. Mizzou came into the game ranked 357th in Division One, allowing opponents to rebound 36.7% of their misses. The number on Saturday was 42.9%.

Kobe Brown sat most of the first half with two fouls for the second straight game. The Tigers needed 31 free throws and a generous (a.k.a. blown) non-goaltending call on DeAndre Gholston with the game tied at 71.

“It was a clean block,” Gates deadpanned. “The whistle allows you to know that.”