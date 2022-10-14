Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out.

Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1.

It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Bears with a back injury.

Jackson was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Titans and said afterward that he had a back injury, but Commanders coach Ron Rivera said afterward, “We just decided to make a change . . . We make decisions based on the flow of the game.”

A first-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016, Jackson played five years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021. He reportedly has been disappointed with his role on the defense, wanting to be assigned man coverage on opposing teams’ No. 1 wide receivers and instead having to play in more zone coverage. He’s hoping to be traded to a team that will make better use of his talents.

Report: Commanders’ William Jackson wants out of Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk