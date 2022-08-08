Commanders sign Steven Parker, Eli Wolf

The Commanders churned their roster a bit on Sunday and three new players have been added to the 90-man roster.

In addition to confirming reports that they signed linebacker Nate Gerry, the Commanders announced that they have also signed safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf.

Parker has played for the Dolphins, Cowboys and Giants over the last three seasons. He has 34 tackles and two interceptions in 31 career appearances.

Wolf has spent time with the Ravens, Colts and Packers since going undrafted in 2020. He has not made any regular season appearances.

The Commanders also cut quarterback Cole Kelley, linebacker Bryce Notree and guard Tyrese Robinson while wide receiver Jequez Ezzard was waived with an injury designation.

