Commanders reportedly reach $90M deal with franchise-tagged DT Daron Payne

The Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Daron Payne reached agreement on a four-year $90 million deal with $60 million in guarantees on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The agreement arrives after the Commanders placed the franchise tag on Payne. The deal makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald, per the report.

Payne, 25, reached his first career Pro Bowl after last season, his fifth in the NFL. The Commanders selected Payne with the No. 13 pick in the 2018 draft. They exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal prior to last season and applied the franchise tag this offseason before coming to terms on a long-term contract.