Cornerback D.J. Hayden will need to find a new place to play in 2022.

The Commanders announced that they released Hayden on Friday. Hayden signed with the team late last season and played 11 snaps during a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

Hayden was a Raiders first-round pick in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the team. He moved on to the Lions in 2017 and spent three years with the Jaguars before his brief spell in Washington.

Hayden has 328 tackles, four interceptions, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 92 career games. His departure leaves Washington with William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Corn Elder, and Danny Johnson at cornerback.

Commanders release D.J. Hayden originally appeared on Pro Football Talk