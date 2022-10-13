Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career TD, 46 days after being shot 2 times in leg

Brian Robinson Jr. needed less than two months to go from the hospital to the end zone. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is a fast healer, and now he has a game-winning touchdown under his belt.

In his second career game and first career start, the rookie scored his first touchdown in the fourth quarter of “Thursday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears, 46 days after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

The touchdown turned out to be a game-winner, with the Commanders winning 12-7.

Robinson was hospitalized on Aug. 28 after an attempted carjacking resulted in him getting shot twice in Washington D.C. He has slowly progressed back, doing drills as early as Sept. 14, officially returning to practice on Oct. 8 and making his debut one day later on Oct. 9.

Playing is one thing, though. Scoring is another. Robinson posted 22 rushing yards on nine rushes in his debut against the Tennessee Titans and finally found the end zone in his eighth quarter of football.

The Commanders selected Robinson 98th overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after a breakout senior season at Alabama, earning first-team All-SEC honors after spending four seasons as a backup. Now, he’s starting in Washington, and the only things left in his way are the defenses.

The game-winner was only set up after Chicago returner Velus Jones Jr., another rookie, muffed a punt. The mistake saved the Washington offense on a night when it had absolutely nothing.

The Commanders would eventually win after a final Bears drive came up just short. Quarterback Carson Wentz was 12-of-22 for 99 passing yards, but Robinson at least finished with 60 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

This was an ugly, ugly game, but it least had one more chapter in a great story.