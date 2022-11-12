Commanders’ offense will look different ahead of Eagles’ rematch

Commanders’ offense will look different in Eagles rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.

The Commanders get another crack at Philadelphia, the NFL’s last undefeated team, this Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. And Scott Turner’s offense will look different from its poor effort in Week 3.

The most obvious change in Washington’s offense is the player under center. Wentz’s first time back in Philadelphia as a visiting player will consist of him standing on the sideline due to a finger injury, as Taylor Heinicke is set to make his fourth straight start.

Statistically, Washington’s offense has been marginally more productive with Heinicke under center; the Commanders have averaged more points and total yards with No. 4 under center. Two of Heinicke’s three starts have resulted in victories, with the lone loss coming via a blown 10-point fourth-quarter lead last week versus Minnesota.

“I think there’s been some ups and downs with both guys,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “I think a lot of it has to do with who you’re playing.”

The Heinicke-led Commanders offense is far from the Greatest Show on Turf. In each of Heinicke’s starts, the offense has experienced extended lulls, preventing the group from ever truly gaining momentum.

“This is kind of a weekly deal where we have good drives and we just stall out,” Heinicke said Wednesday. “We just got to either convert third downs or stop hurting ourselves. It’s one of those two things. So, I think if we just keep working on that, really honing on that and practice and get better at those things, we can put up some more points.”

All of these issues are ones that must get fixed in order to pull off the upset this week against the Eagle.

Although Philadelphia has yet to face Heinicke this season, he’s a familiar opponent for the Eagles defense. Led by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles returned a lot of the same pieces from 2021; that mostly-same group went up against the Heinicke in Week 17 of last year, a game Washington’s QB nearly won before throwing a late-game interception to seal an Eagles win.

“That [Week 17] game stuck with me throughout the whole offseason,” Heinicke said. “Everything that we went through last year and to have a chance to go to the playoffs there, we’re driving down the field, we’re moving the ball and that last throw was unfortunate. [John] Bates kind of tripped up on that dude’s foot. I think if he didn’t, he might’ve caught that thing and scored. You kind of just go back and think about that play. What if he caught that and scored might’ve made him the playoffs and who knows what it would’ve happened?”

The spotlight will be especially bright on Heinicke this week and not just because Commanders-Eagles is a primetime matchup.

Wentz is eligible to return from IR following this week’s game. Head coach Ron Rivera declined to say whether the team will stick with Heinicke or insert Wentz back into the lineup when he’s healthy to return. At least for now, the job is open.

Heinicke isn’t putting any extra pressure on himself one way or another.

“My role this year was to be back up to Carson and if he went down, be ready to play,” Heinicke said. “I feel like I’ve done that. I got one more at least and we’ll see what happens. But I’m just going out there and trying to win games for this team, and if they want to put Carson back in, great, I’ll be the best backup I can be to him and help him in any way I can. But for me right now, I just go in there and try to do the best I can.”

Washington’s change at quarterback is not the only significant difference in the Commanders’ offense from Week 3 until now. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. — handled a sizable chunk of the carries since making his NFL debut five weeks ago — was on the non-football injury list the last time these two teams met.

Last week, Philadelphia’s run defense had a tough time slowing Texans running back Damien Pierce, who finished the night with 139 yards on 27 carries. Perhaps Washington — a club that went on a four-game winning streak in 2021 by running the football effectively, controlling the time of possession and playing sound defense — can replicate that formula by leaning heavily on Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

“I think he’s doing well. He can continue to be more decisive,” Turner said on Robinson. “I think the more he plays, the more he’s going to get comfortable. He’ll continue to play faster and faster and his speed and physicality will show up more and more.”

Washington’s offensive line had a day to forget when these two clubs matched up in Week 3. Wentz was sacked a season-high nine times in the game, something the QB took responsibility for after the contest, but it was nonetheless a rough outing for the unit as a whole.

This Monday, the Commanders will have a different look up front than they did in Week 3. Right tackle Sam Cosmi has not played since injuring his finger in Week 4 against Dallas. Wes Schweitzer, who started at center for Washington against Philadelphia earlier this season, is on IR. Current Commanders starter Tyler Larsen is dealing with a back injury, meaning veteran Nick Martin could be thrust back into the lineup if Larsen is unable to go.

Despite the moving parts along the Commanders’ offensive line, the group needs a much better effort this week against Philadelphia than they got seven weeks ago.

“We’ve got to handle their front,” Turner said. “Obviously, we’ve got to block ’em, but we got to help those guys out with getting the ball out. Guys [have] get open quickly. We can give ’em some help with some of the other players, change schemes on ’em, all those types of things. But that’s the thing. We [have to] do a really good job upfront handling that group of guys up there and how well that they play.”

The Commanders could receive a boost on the outside this week, too, as Jahan Dotson was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 4. Dotson, who’s still the team’s receiving touchdowns leader (four) despite missing five of the team’s nine games, would obviously provide a major boost for Turner’s unit.

If Dotson is able to play on Monday, it’ll mark the first time Washington’s top three receivers — Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel — healthy with Heinicke at quarterback. That should only help an offense that has flashed at times but also struggled in bunches, too.

“It’d be huge,” Turner said. “Obviously when he played early in the season and he had a knack for getting in the end zone and making some big plays. I think he’s on track. I don’t know about [his status] for sure this week, but he’s getting healthy and then seeing him move around is good, so it would be big to get another playmaker out [there].”