Commanders’ free-agent deals suggest sale is indeed coming

As reported on Thursday night, there’s a belief that a sale of the Commanders is imminent. A new fact supports this timetable.

Specifically, signing bonuses for newly-signed contracts aren’t due imminently.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that deals finalized in the past week delay the initial payment schedule. Instead of the first installment being due within 15 to 30 days after executing, the money is due roughly two months post-execution.

For example, the contract signed by defensive tackle Daron Payne provides, per Standing, for the first payment to be made by May 12, 2023. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett‘s contract also specifies that initial payment will be made by May 12.

This is a departure from the team’s past precedent. Given the circumstances, it suggests that someone else will be paying the signing bonuses.

PFT reported on Thursday night that owner Daniel and Tanya Snyder cleared out of the facility in late December, and that within the building there’s a belief a sale is imminent. Some believe it could be buttoned up quietly over the next week, and then announced at the league meetings in Arizona, which start next weekend.

In the three days since that report, there has been no effort by the team or anyone else to push back against it.

