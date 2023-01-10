Commanders fire OC Scott Turner, face yet another offseason with QB questions

Aug 20, 2020; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; (L-R) Washington Football Team offensive coordinator Scott Turner and head coach Ron Rivera look on during drills on day twenty-three of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a season that saw Washington start three different quarterbacks yet just miss the playoffs, the Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

The Commanders announced the news on Tuesday alongside a statement from head coach Ron Rivera.

“I met with coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position,” Rivera’s statement reads. “Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit.

“I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.”

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew will lead the search to replace Turner. The bigger question in Washington will be at quarterback.

This story will be updated.