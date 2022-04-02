For Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, things are going from very bad to potentially very much worse.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.come reports that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has received information alleging that the Commanders kept ticket revenue that should have been shared with other teams.

By rule, 40 percent of all ticket income goes into a league-wide visiting-team fund. That money gets divided among all teams.

According to Perez, at least one person has informed Congressional investigators that the Commanders did not pass along the full 40-percent share, as required by the NFL.

The NFL declined comment to Perez. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This new allegation comes after recent reports indicated that the Congressional investigation has expanded beyond allegations of workplace misconduct into financial improprieties. Meanwhile, the Washington Times has disputed the contention from Commission Roger Goodell that Snyder remains not involved in the day-to-day operation of the team. Per the Times, Snyder is involved.

If he’s involved in any eventually proven scam to divert money that should have gone to his partners, that should be enough to get his partners to make Snyder no longer one of their partners. NFL owners can overcome plenty of things. Financially screwing other NFL owners surely isn’t one of those things.

Report: Commanders allegedly withheld visiting teams’ ticket revenue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk