Commander-in-Chief shows how the Armed Forces cleaned the remnants of the “Russian spirit” fromZmiinyi (Snake) Island

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 16:35

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed the remains of Russian equipment, weapons and property on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: “The Russians tried to destroy their equipment, weapons and property on Zmiinyi Island with yesterday’s airstrikes. However, as per usual, they failed to complete the task.

We “helped” the invaders finally evacuate the remnants of their garrison from our island. It doesn’t smell like the “Russian spirit” anymore.”

Details: The video released by Zaluzhnyi says that on 1 July, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian troops on Zmiinyi, a 2B17M Tornado-G MLRS, a tanker, 3 vehicles, an ammunition depot, and a warehouse of Russian fuel and lubricants were destroyed.

Previously: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian invaders had carried out an airstrike with phosphorous bombs on Zmiinyi Island on the evening of 1 July.

It was later announced that an operation had been conducted to clean Zmiinyi (Snake) Island of the invaders and their equipment.

Background: