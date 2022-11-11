Comic Steve Treviño Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rising stand-up comedian Steve Treviño has signed with CAA for representation.

Dubbed “America’s Favorite Husband” for his relatable style, Treviño’s videos have been viewed more than 223 million times, He has sold out shows coast-to-coast, has amassed more than two million social media followers, and has headlined specials for Amazon, Netflix, and Showtime, among others.

Treviño’s specials include Grandpa Joe’s Son, his first for Showtime, which was ranked among the Nielsen Top 20. He also funded, produced, and shot his 2014 Netflix hit Relatable. To promote the special, he uploaded a clip titled “When Your Wife Comes Home From Shopping,” which generated 56 million views on Facebook.

He also expanded his social media presence through fans imitating bits of his comedy specials on TikTok. In less than two years, the grassroots effort helped him build a worldwide fanbase on the platform, garnering 4.8 million likes and more than 50 million views.

In 2020, he and his wife, Renae, unveiled a weekly podcast entitled Steve Treviño and Captain Evil that has earned more than 1.5 million views/streams and is now in its third season.

He also filmed his fourth self-produced comedy special, My Life In Quarantine, which was picked up by Amazon Prime.

His self-produced fifth special filmed in Waco, Texas, entitled I Speak Wife, independently released on October 21 for free, exclusively to his global audience on YouTube.

Treviño regularly raises money for Helicopters for Heroes, an organization benefiting veterans, for whom he has helped raise over $1.5 million in the past two years.

Treviño is managed by Tom Muzquiz and Liam Murphy.