Comic-Con Requiring Attendees Show “Health Pass,” Mask Up At All Times – The Hamden Journal

Time to retrofit that Stormtrooper mask.

The organizers of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con are requiring “all attendee groups, including but not limited to exhibitors, guests, staff, press, professionals, volunteers, and cosplayers…to wear an approved face covering regardless of vaccination status.”

In case there’s any doubt in year three of the pandemic what an approved face covering looks like, the organizers add the following: “Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face, and not have any gaps.”

All attendees are also required to provide verification that they are fully vaccinated — two shots — or provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours.

As part of that, attendees must download a “Health Pass” that will be used to quickly verify testing and/or vaccination status. All those who so verify will be given a wristband which will allow entry to the Convention Center.

There are to be three wristbanding stations on site and three more scattered throughout Downtown San Diego. The information available does not indicate if testing will be provided anywhere on site, but negative rapid antigen test results are acceptable for Health Pass verification, in addition to the more-reliable PCR tests. See below.

#SDCC2022 is almost here! Get ready to attend by downloading CLEAR. You’ll need to use Health Pass to confirm health & safety requirements before entering the event. Download and sign up for free here: https://t.co/QSEHo9ZyMZ pic.twitter.com/HPJJ4f5EwO — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 18, 2022

In its “Covid Faq” subsection, the Comic-Con web site indicates that “people who don’t comply with the face masking requirement will be removed.

“This policy is in place to ensure the health and safety of all fans,” reads the text. “Security will be on-site to support adherence to the policy.”