‘Comic Book Men’ Star Robert Bruce Found Dead In NJ Storage Unit – The Hamden Journal

Robert Bruce, a cast member from the AMC reality TV series Comic Book Men, was found dead on Friday inside a New Jersey storage facility.

Bruce, age 62, Polas believed by his family to have been living in a basement unit at the storage facility, which he used as an office. Foul play is not suspected by police, NJ.com reported, although the investigation continues.

Police went looking for him after his family reported they had not heard from him in several days.

Comid Book Men aired on the AMC Network from 20212 to 2018. The show was set at Kevin Smith’s comic book shop, Jay and Bob’s Silent Stash, in Red Bank. Bruce appeared in 34 episodes, and had producing and consulting credits on 82 episodes.

But even before the show raised his public profile, Bruce was a noted collectibles expert for decades.

Bruce’s last Instagram post was from another Jersey flea market on Dec. 22.

