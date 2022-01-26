Comedian Leanne Morgan Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nashville based stand-up comedian and actress Leanne Morgan has inked with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

The stand-up whose material covers everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-o recipes, to having a new grandbaby, is currently on her “The Big Panty Tour” 100-city theater run across the U.S. with Outback Concerts.

Morgan has garnered over 1.5 million followers across social media and her stand-up special, So Yummy, has reached over 50 million views on YouTube.

UTA will help Morgan find new opportunities in film, television, comedy touring, publishing and more. She recently Leanne landed a development deal with Sony Television’s Affirm Television for her own comedy series.

Morgan continues to be repped by Caravan Management and Rogers & Cowan/ PMK.