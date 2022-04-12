Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried has died. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, well-known for performing in a signature voice in movies, such as Aladdin and Problem Child, and in TV shows, including Saturday Night Live, died. He was 67.

The Gottfried family announced his death in a statement on Tuesday, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

The 67-year-old’s career in the entertainment industry stretched back to the ’80s, and his former colleagues quickly began paying tribute.

Story developing…