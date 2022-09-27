Comedian Flame Monroe Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Flame Monroe has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners.

Monroe is a comedian, entertainer, writer, producer, and emcee, best known as the host of Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast, Laugh & Learn with Flame Monroe on the iHeart Network and co-producing Netflix’s They Ready, with her episode receiving an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Director for a Variety series.

“It’s always a great moment when you can come to work for a client, you’re a fan of,” said Corey Simon, who was recently promoted to VP of Diversity and Inclusion at Cultivate.

Monroe recently wrapped as a featured performer on a new untitled Netflix comedy special with Dave Chappelle. Currently, she is developing a new TV series called HeSheWe Red Carpet Review and can be seen live every Wednesday night at the World-Famous Laugh Factory on Sunset with her own comedy show, Free Voices Produced by Laugh Factory founder, Jamie Masada.

Other notable credits include Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, BET’s Comic View, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, and Comedy Central’s, Hell of A Week.

“We are super excited about signing Flame! Can’t wait for the world to see her art in television and film”, co-founders Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm said in a statement to The Hamden Journal.

Known by her own trademarked pronoun, HeSheWe, as Flame would say, “I am a comedian, who happens to be Transgender!” She prides herself in her best role as ‘Father’ to three children at home affectionately known to them as simply, “Dad”.