Comedian & Emmy Winner Was 68 – The Hamden Journal

Comedian, game show host and Emmy winner Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

The Baskets star passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning, where he had entered hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told The Hamden Journal.

A constant presence on stage and screen since the mid-1980s, Anderson won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets, the mother of the Zach Galifianakis portrayed Chip and Dale on the FX series. The actor was actually nominated in the category over three consecutive years starting in 2016 for his Baskets performance. Anderson also won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program for Fox’s Life with Louie in 1997 and 1998.

Making his late night debut on November 20, 1984 in front of Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, the actor had half a dozen solo stand-up specials over the years, most recently 2018’s Louie Anderson: Big Underwear

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Anderson appeared in 1988’s Eddie Murphy-led Coming to America and its 2021 sequel, among his big screen roles. The ICM Partners repped actor reprised his Maurice performance for two episodes of the Lena Waithe-created Twenties on BET in 2020. Playing a Gopher State psychotherapist, Anderson had short-lived sitcom The Louie Show on CBS during the 1995-1996 TV season.

The host of Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and appearing on Celebrity Family Feud in 2017, Anderson was a regular panelist n the Jon Kelley fronted Funny You Should Ask since the syndicated game show’s launch five years ago.

