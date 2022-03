NY Daily News

Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin

Pete Davidson is moving up in the world, from Staten Island to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star will head to outer space on Blue Origin’s 20th mission next week, Jeff Bezos’ company announced Monday. Davidson, 28, will join Party America CEO Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, and her husband, real estate mogul Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina …