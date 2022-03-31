Comedian coming to Boise arena rips ‘entitled’ Will Smith, Hollywood ‘cowards’

Comedian Tom Segura’s summer show at Idaho Central Arena hasn’t sold out — yet.

But fans might not want to wait to buy tickets.

The popular stand-up comic made headlines after delivering a profane rant Wednesday about actor Will Smith’s infamous slap and “the spineless cowards that are in Hollywood.”

Speaking to “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM and YouTube, Segura, 42, unloaded about the Oscars’ viral moment. He ripped Smith for strolling on stage and hitting comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tom Segura has starred in Netflix specials “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016), and “Completely Normal” (2014).

“The idea that your entitled ass thinks because your feelings are hurt, you get to assault one of the all-time greats? … And then the cowards — the spineless cowards that are in Hollywood, in comedy. We have a list going … . Anybody who did not stand up and say some **** for Chris Rock? We’re gonna ruin your ****ing life.”

Segura described Smith’s action as “insane” and “a display of entitlement.” He referred to the Oscar-winning actor as a vulgar slang word that literally means a female dog, saying he has “zero respect for that *****, and I feel like more people need to come out and say it. It’s unacceptable.”

Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour” rolls into Boise on Thursday, July 21, with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets, which range from $39.50 to $99.50, are available through IdahoCentralArena.com. Dozens of cities on Segura’s tour already are sold out. Idaho Central Arena has a capacity of about 5,000.

In addition to starring in multiple Netflix comedy specials, Segura hosts the long-running podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky.