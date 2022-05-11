Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony battery

Andy Dick photographed in June 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery)

Andy Dick is reportedly once again in legal trouble.

Sheriff’s deputies in California’s Orange County handcuffed the comedian Wednesday and took him away from — according to TMZ — “the trailer he’s been living in.” The site reported that Dick was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, after a man alleged that Dick sexually assaulted him at the county’s O’Neill Regional Park. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the arrest, which was captured on Captain Content’s RV stream on YouTube.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and a rep for Dick.

The Road Trip actor has faced legal trouble multiple times in the last few years, most recently in November, when he was charged with felony domestic violence for allegedly hitting his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle.