The Hamden Journal

Comedian And ‘Full House’ Dad Was 65 – The Hamden Journal

Comedian And ‘Full House’ Dad Was 65 – The Hamden Journal

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who notably starred as the patriarch on ABC’s ‘Full House’, has died at 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed on Twitter Saget died in a hotel room on Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No signs of foul play or drug use was present noted the onsite detectives.

Saget’s cause of death has also not been released yet.

The comedian was recently on a comedy tour and visited several Florida destinations. The tour was scheduled to go through until May 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even tweeted out a message of appreciation for the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote.

MORE TO COME…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.