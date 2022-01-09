Comedian And ‘Full House’ Dad Was 65 – The Hamden Journal

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who notably starred as the patriarch on ABC’s ‘Full House’, has died at 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed on Twitter Saget died in a hotel room on Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No signs of foul play or drug use was present noted the onsite detectives.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget’s cause of death has also not been released yet.

The comedian was recently on a comedy tour and visited several Florida destinations. The tour was scheduled to go through until May 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even tweeted out a message of appreciation for the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

MORE TO COME…