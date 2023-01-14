'Come clean' and apologize to Meghan

Prince Harry has demanded an apology from the royal family for his wife, Meghan Markle.

“You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” the Duke of Sussex sensationally asserted to his family in an interview with The Telegraph this week.

The abrasive remarks come days after Harry, 38, released his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare,”  in which he made private family disagreements and conversations public.

Harry, who claimed his family is treating him as if he is “delusional and paranoid,” did not clarify what exactly he wants his family to apologize to Meghan for.

The father-of-two insists that “if people had listened” to him sooner, the rift between the Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family wouldn’t have gotten so bad.

The abrasive remarks come days after the release of the prince’s bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare.”
“It was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves,” he said, referring to the royals.

In his protocol-shattering book, Harry claims that senior members of the royal family “briefed” the press and “leaked” negative stories about Markle.

Adding that he simply doesn’t see how sharing his story was “shocking and outrageous,” the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana said he felt a “responsibility” to put the “truth” out there.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, and Princess Kate watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Harry claims that senior members of the royal family "leaked" negative stories about Markle.
“I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he said, referencing William and Kate’s children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William’s brother also credited therapy for helping him in dark times during which, he notes, his unsuccessfully attempted to “getting through” to his family.

“That’s when I started trying to explain to them how some of their decisions and some of the things they were doing — or not doing — was going to reflect on them. Badly,” he told the publication.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana said he felt a “responsibility” to put the “truth” out there.
“Especially across the global stage, especially across the Commonwealth, with relation to my now wife. And I couldn’t get through to them. And it wasn’t one or two people that I was trying to get through to.”

“It was a mindset. It was a culture, within a bubble within a bubble, that while I was there was unbreakable,” he added.

Harry said the firm has not only refused to see where he’s coming from, but has “scuppered the whole plan through their need to financially control us, the jealousy, and this unfortunate situation whereby us just existing outside of their control is somehow problematic for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“It was a mindset. It was a culture, within a bubble within a bubble, that while I was there was unbreakable,” the Duke of Sussex said.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry said “if people had listened” to him sooner, the rift between the Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family wouldn’t have gotten so bad.
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft.

Particularly, the exiled royal said a lot of content about William and their father, King Charles III, was removed from “Spare” to avoid an unrepairable rift.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on “Spare.”