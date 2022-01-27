Comcast said Peacock hit 24.5 monthly active accounts in the U.S. at year end, up from 20 million as of June, the last time the media giant provided a number.

The company posted a strong fourth-quarter with results beating Wall Street expectations led by revenue of $30.3 billion (vs $29.6B anticipated), up 9% from the 2020 period, and adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents (vs 74 cents forecast). It looked across its portfolio, including total broadband

customer net additions of 212,000. It noted the highest level of customer retention on record for a fourth quarter.

Net Income dipped 9.6% to $3.1 billion.

At NBCUniversal, revenue surged 25% to $9.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 6% to $5.7 billion, including losses from Peacock investment.

Studios revenue jumped 36.4% to $2.4 billion on higher content licensing revenue, home entertainment, theatrical and other revenue. Theatrical revenue increased by $80 million, primarily due to releases Sing 2 and Halloween Kills,

Media revenue rose 8.4% to $5.8 billion, primarily reflecting higher distribution revenue and advertising revenue. Ad sales increased 6%, reflecting higher pricing and additional Peacock sales, partially offset by a decline in ratings and lower political advertising.

Theme Parks continued to recover quickly from the ongoing negative Impacts of COVID-19, benefiting from strong demand from domestic guests in the U.S. and Japan. The division celebrated the Grand Opening of Universal Beijing Resort in Sept.

Comcast also boosted its share repurchase program to $10 billion as of January 1 and increased its dividend by 8% year-over-year to $1.08 per share on an annualized basis for 2022.

MORE