Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

Comcast’s Answer to T-Mobile’s Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

Comcast (CMCSA) – Get Free Report struggles whenever it faces actual competition. That’s because the cable and internet giant enjoyed a monopoly in most of its markets by intentional design.

Back in the 1980s, every community wanted to have cable television but that required a lot of expensive infrastructure. Comcast and other companies went to those cities and towns and offered to spend the money needed to wire them for cable in exchange for exclusivity.