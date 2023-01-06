Comcast Ups Deputy CFO Jason Armstrong To Chief Financial Officer – The Hamden Journal

Comcast has upped its Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong to the CFO post, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was named president of the NBCUniversal parent last October.

Armstrong has served in several financial leadership positions over the past nine year.

“Jason is ideally suited to be our next Chief Financial Officer,” said Cavanagh. “He is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company, and is well respected by our management team. Jason is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our long-term strategy and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him going forward.”

As deputy CFO, Armstrong oversaw the Treasury and finance functions at Comcast and managed its capital formation, capital allocation, credit-related matters, and investment management activities, working closely with teams across Comcast Cable, NBCU, and Sky. Before that, he served as Treasurer of Comcast, CFO at Sky, and as head of Investor Relations and Finance at Comcast.

Prior to joining Comcast in 2014, Armstrong spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as managing director and lead of the firm’s Cable and Telecommunications Research Group.

“I’m incredibly honored to have this role and to work alongside Brian and Mike and this exceptional team,” Armstrong said. “Comcast’s leadership, culture, strong financial position and commitment to innovation and growth attracted me here nearly a decade ago and continue to drive my excitement about the opportunities ahead of us.”

Cavanagh was only the third president in the company’s 59-year history and was named to post to work even more closely with chairman-CEO Brian Roberts managing businesses and teams across the company. The former Wall Street executive had initially retained the CFO title as well.