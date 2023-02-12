Comcast Is Plucking Streamer Peacock From Xfinity TV And Broadband Customers – The Hamden Journal

Comcast is ending its practice of bundling the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium to its Xfinity TV and broadband customers.

As of June 26, Peacock Premium will no longer be part of the free bundle. The streamer is regularly $4.99 per month. Customers that wish to continue will be able to purchase a subscription as an add-on at a discounted rate. The price for that is still being decided.

However, new Xfinity customers can still get Peacock Premium for free for six months. They then can purchase a subscription at whatever the discount rate will be.

The streamer offers library content like The Office, That ’70s Show and particularly, Yellowstone. It also has original shows “Bel-Air,” “Poker Face” and “Dr. Death.”