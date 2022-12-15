Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

Many Comcast (CMCSA) – Get Free Report customers have little decent choice when it comes to internet, and while streaming seems to have made a cable subscription optional, that’s not entirely true. 

If you want the full array of local channels and access to all the broadcast networks for sports, you pretty much need a traditional cable subscription.

Yes, streaming services like Walt Disney’s (DIS) – Get Free Report Hulu Live or Dish Network’s (DISH) – Get Free Report Sling offer some local stations/broadcast networks in some markets, but not all and not everywhere. It may be due entirely to legacy contracts, but the big cable players still have a lot of leverage because while they have lost a lot of customers to cord-cutting, they remain the biggest players in the television space by far.     