Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

by

Cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) – Get Free Report and Charter Communications (CHTR) – Get Free Report began their business lives as monopolies by contract. In exchange for building out the required infrastructure in a town or city, they got long-term exclusivity in the market.

That has changed with cable simply because of streaming, but in many cases Comcast and Charter remain the only viable choices for many Americans. That has enabled both companies to grow their broadband-subscriber base while they lose cable customers.