COLUMN: We have entered another golden era of Michigan Football, enjoy it

Michigan has had its fair share of eras to remember in the history of its storied football program. All the big names that have led the program had a string of success fans can look back on with pride, the Crisler’s, the Schembechler’s, the Carr’s.

One that was glaringly missing was Jim Harbaugh. On Saturday, that all changed and Harbaugh can firmly put his name up in lights.

We have entered yet another golden era of Michigan Football and fans should enjoy the ride.

These last two seasons have been all about busting narratives. Harbaugh can’t win the big one? Check. Does U-M have an Ohio State problem? Check. Harbaugh can’t get to Indianapolis? Check.

With the Wolverines winning in Columbus for the first time since 2000, the program is running out of ways to be motivated to prove the public wrong.

A bit facetious, of course, but that’s a credit to the program, players and staff, for getting over the proverbial mental hump and becoming the elite program it has always said it wanted to be.

All that’s left to hang above the heads of the program is to win a national championship. Everything from here on out is house money but the Wolverines are certainly equipped to win it all. The dangling of the carrot, the last narrative Harbaugh needs to break.

Speaking of, it’s time we talk about Harbaugh getting the respect he deserves from a national standpoint.

The way he’s transformed the U-M program has been nothing short of sensational, from turning water into wine.

The mentality of the program is different. It wasn’t just a one-off thing in 2021, this is sustainable. This is why the Wolverines should continue to have success on the football field into the foreseeable future.

Two years of success, dominant success, is tangible. Some of the best football this program has played since the 1997 national championship team.

This isn’t some fleeting moment, a flash in the pan.

This can be sustained.

And it starts at the top. Jim Harbaugh finding his groove. This is his Stanford but on a much grander scale. The program is his magnum opus, his masterpiece. The blueprint was in front of him the entire time, it just took longer than most expected for him to find the inspiration to get the missing pieces together.

But, there it is. In all its glory.

The final product of Michigan’s success, standing tall and looking over the rest. A wonder of the world in every sense of the word.

Welcome to another golden era of Michigan Football, enjoy it.