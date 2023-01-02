COLUMN: Jim Harbaugh doesn’t owe anyone a public turndown of NFL rumors

It’s the same song and dance every year.

As we approach the new year, the latest round of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors makes its way to the forefront. Outside of the isolated scare that fans, and the program, felt as he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, Harbaugh has done exactly what he said he would do every year.

He doesn’t owe anyone a public rebuke of NFL interest each year. If it happens every year and nothing ever comes from it, how soon do these rumors show up and people start to realize that Harbaugh’s name manufactures clicks?

Let’s go back to a few short weeks ago when Harbaugh was, yet again, asked about the latest round of NFL rumors surrounding the Indianapolis Colts.

“Well, it’s a lot of that time of the year type of speculation but I think no man knows the future,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan. They’re gonna be very happy to learn that we’ll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023. And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn and we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

The portion of the quote in bold should speak volumes. What more does he need to say?

How many times has Harbaugh turned on anything he has ever said? Zero.

When Harbaugh says he’s going to do something, he does it. Like last year, he was very open and honest to those who needed to hear that he was going to interview with the Vikings, even telling recruits and parents that his intentions were to stay in Ann Arbor.

Guess what, everything he said he did ended up happening.

What more does he need to do?

The yearly public rebuke of the NFL’s interest in him doesn’t need to be an annual event if he does exactly what he says he’s going to do.

He said that his flirtation with the NFL last year was a one-time thing. His contract with the Wolverines was nearing a close and he needed to figure out what was next.

Turns out, another contract in Ann Arbor and a public decree that the door was shut to an NFL return was the next step.

For better or for worse, Harbaugh is who he is. Warts and all.

But there’s one thing you can never call him and that’s being a liar.

Of course, we can talk about Harbaugh’s NFL pursuits last year damaging recruiting efforts in the 2023 class. The argument can be had there but he had almost an entire calendar year to repair the damage done and answer any questions recruits and their families had in regard to what’s next.

The transfer portal success and the strong close to what was a down recruiting year in 2023 suggest that those aren’t worried about the NFL.

You can also make the argument that NIL also had a part to do with it.

You can’t single out one isolated event and say it’s going to happen again, especially when there is no clear indication that he is reciprocating interest from NFL teams.

Remember, a one-sided interaction does not equate to the other side reciprocating in discussions.

“Gauging interest” does not automatically equate to “he’s gone.”

If he does end up leaving, it will be a bit of a surprise. If he goes, he goes but the weight of his words says a lot and he has given no one any indication that he has a wandering eye.

He doesn’t owe the public a turndown every year.

Harbaugh has a program to run and will continue to lead U-M into the future until he decides he no longer wants the job.

And that’s good enough.