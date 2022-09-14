Colts waived Rodrigo Blankenship Tuesday. On Wednesday, he kicked field goals at Grand Park

Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston. Chris Ballard decided to move on, waiving Blankenship and signing a pair of kickers to compete for the job.

On Wednesday, FOX59’s Lindsay Stone spotted him kicking field goals by himself at Grand Park, where the Colts hold training camp.

Blankenship is undoubtedly hoping for another opportunity with an NFL team sooner rather than later.

