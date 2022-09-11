Colts vs Texans scores, highlights and more from NFL Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans in an NFL Week 1 matchup. The Colts come with playoff hopes but a bad recent history in season openers. The Texans have a new coach, a second-year quarterback and low expectations.

Matt Ryan is the Colts’ new quarterback, but they will rely on NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. The Colts don’t have All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back).

Follow Joel A. Erickson, Nate Atkins and Gregg Doyel for analysis, and stay here for scoring plays and highlights. Please remember to refresh.

1:05 p.m.: All Jonathan Taylor, 0 first downs

The running back has two carries and one catch on the Colts’ first possession, all for 3 yards, and the Colts punt.

11:35 a.m.: Colts, Texans inactives

Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Luke Tenuta. Tackle Dennis Kelly, who had been on the injury report through the week, is active.

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Garret Wallow, LB Jake Hansen, DL Thomas Booker, DL Austin Deculus, DL Rasheem Green.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NFL Week 1: Colts vs Texans live scores, highlights, updates