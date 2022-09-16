Colts update status of kickers, Leonard, Pierce, Pittman, Moore and Buckner

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are going to be without Shaquille Leonard for a second straight game.

Indianapolis has ruled out its All-Pro linebacker for Sunday’s road game against the Jaguars. Leonard came back for full practices Wednesday and Thursday before Friday’s walkthrough, but he did not progress enough from his offseason back procedure to be ready to play in a game.

Colts receiver Alec Pierce is out

Second-round rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce will also miss the game, as he has not cleared the concussion protocol. In last Sunday’s tie with the Texans, Pierce took a hit to the helmet that was so fierce it bent the facemask. He finished the game but did not catch a pass, and concussive symptoms showed up after the game.

Michael Pittman, DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore questionable

Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), DeForest Buckner (hip) and Kenny Moore II (hip) are all questionable to play, coach Frank Reich said.

Pittman Jr. felt something in the quad at Wednesday’s padded practice.

“He just came out to practice on Wednesday and felt something that he didn’t feel after the game or anything like that,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “It was like, ‘Well, what the heck is going on here?’ So, took him out of practice mainly as a precaution.”

The Colts ran a walkthrough practice Friday, which they had planned on to start the year. On the injury report, they estimated that Buckner and Moore II would have practiced in full and that Pittman Jr. would not have participated.

The injuries will challenge their depth at wide receiver. Pittman Jr. caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Texans, and he could be more limited if he plays. Pierce’s absence will open more snaps up for Michael Strachan and Ashton Dulin. Dezmon Patmon could be activated in place of Pierce on Sunday.

The Colts are trying to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014. It’s a site that’s consistently tripped them up, including in Week 18 last year, when they had a chance to get into the playoffs but lost 26-11 to end their season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts update status of kickers, Leonard, Pierce, Pittman, Moore and Buckner