Colts to hire former HC John Fox to coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire former head coach John Fox to the coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

The main roles on Gus Bradley’s news defensive staff have already been filled, but the Colts are adding some other pieces to the group as the offseason progresses.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Colts have added some veteran voices to the defensive coaching staff to work under Bradley. That includes defensive backs coach Ron Milus and linebackers coach Richard Smith.

They’ve also added some young coaches to the staff like former safety Mike Mitchell, former linebacker Cato June and former wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Fox hasn’t coaches in the NFL since 2017. He was the head coach for the Carolina Panthers (2003-2010), Denver Broncos (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2017). He also served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants (1997-2001) and the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1995-1996).

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts among teams to watch for James Bradberry trade

Report: Colts to hire Brent Jackson to coaching staff

Report: Colts showing interest in LSU CB Cordale Flott

List

6 Colts who must step up for new QB Matt Ryan